ValuEngine Downgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of UNFI opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

