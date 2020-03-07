ValuEngine Lowers American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of AXL opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,209,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,196,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,583,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

