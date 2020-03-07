ValuEngine Lowers Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.16.

Shares of BTE opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $489.23 million, a P/E ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 110.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

