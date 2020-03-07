ValuEngine Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.30.

FQVLF stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 3.05. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

