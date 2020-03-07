ValuEngine Lowers Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 million, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Julie Silcock acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $140,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 209,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 78,234 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 182,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 303,688 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

