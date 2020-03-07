ValuEngine Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

PK opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,010.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

