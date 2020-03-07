ValuEngine Lowers Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.20. Regis has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Regis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Regis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Regis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

