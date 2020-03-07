ValuEngine Lowers Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

SCBFF opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

