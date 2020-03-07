ValuEngine Lowers Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,706.4% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 350,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 344,382 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 251,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,409,000 after buying an additional 140,794 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 308,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,332,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

