ValuEngine Upgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

