ValuEngine Upgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BNP Paribas cut Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $572.00.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $508.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.44. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $399.75 and a 52 week high of $573.60.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

