Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $92.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.41 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.