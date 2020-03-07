Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

