Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NYSE VEC opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

