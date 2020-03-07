VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. VINCI S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About VINCI S A/ADR

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

