Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Compass Point upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.67. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.