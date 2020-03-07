Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of VOYA opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after purchasing an additional 892,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,375,000 after purchasing an additional 214,794 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,314,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,331 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

