WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO (NYSE:WBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:WBC opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. WABCO has a fifty-two week low of $129.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.85.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WABCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in WABCO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in WABCO by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WABCO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

