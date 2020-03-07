Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.03. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

