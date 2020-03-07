Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVBF. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.