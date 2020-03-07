Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NYCB. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

NYCB opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,734,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170,698 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

