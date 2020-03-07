Wedbush Weighs in on Del Taco Restaurants Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TACO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.21 million, a P/E ratio of 135.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 91,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $357,716.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 63,090 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $469,389.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,601.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

