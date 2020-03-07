Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.94.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

