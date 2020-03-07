Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.08.

WAB stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 32,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

