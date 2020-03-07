Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a daily sentiment score of -2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Westpac Banking's score:

Shares of WBK opened at $14.06 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

