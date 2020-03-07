WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 45.98%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of WHF opened at $13.43 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $284.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.