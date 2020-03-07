William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) – William Blair upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Gogo in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOGO. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $247.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

