WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get WillScot alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. WillScot has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WillScot by 1,505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WillScot during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.