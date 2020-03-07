Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WGO. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

