WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WIRECARD AG/ADR stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Get WIRECARD AG/ADR alerts:

WIRECARD AG/ADR Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.