WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.29

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 119026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 874.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

