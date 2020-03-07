Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $6,088,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Workday by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 165.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 88,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,237 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.17. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,766 shares of company stock worth $83,868,534. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

