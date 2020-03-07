Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $294,627.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,599,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,247,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,778 shares of company stock worth $14,646,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARG opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.