Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

