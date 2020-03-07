ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Price Target Cut to $5.50

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $692.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,843,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,558.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 21,570 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $98,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,131.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,401 shares of company stock valued at $930,154 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.