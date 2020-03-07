ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $692.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $76,681.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,271.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 195,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,401 shares of company stock worth $930,154. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 177,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.