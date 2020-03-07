Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ZOM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ZOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

