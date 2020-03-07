Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zymeworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.89) EPS.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

