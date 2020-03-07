Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZYME. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $73,499,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 131.8% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 82,322.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $11,847,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

