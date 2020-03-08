1,629 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

