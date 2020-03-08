1,953 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Boeing accounts for about 0.1% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

NYSE BA opened at $262.33 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $249.80 and a 12 month high of $427.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

