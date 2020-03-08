3,209 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $185.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

