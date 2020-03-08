3,241 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $110,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 959,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,023,000 after acquiring an additional 359,574 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after acquiring an additional 320,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $178.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

