3,250 Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $336.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.29. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.46.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.