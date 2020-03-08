3,588 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after buying an additional 1,511,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after buying an additional 1,486,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after buying an additional 1,081,491 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $55.07 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.