4,410 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Aptiv by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.