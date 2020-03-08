4,678 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $42,282,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 320,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

