5,000 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

