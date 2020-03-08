5,536 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 39.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.