6,114 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,978.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 136,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 153,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $137.05 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $129.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

